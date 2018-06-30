Proposal for solar farm in Clifden shot down

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A proposal for a solar farm near Clifden has been shot down.

The county council has refused to grant planning permission to Lir Energy Ltd for a 4 megawatt solar farm with storage units at Tooraskeheen.

The solar farm planned for Clifden would have involved an upgrade of the existing access road, a new access road and substation with transformers.

County planners have turned down the plans stating that they are not satisfied that the development wouldn’t adversely impact on nearby protected European sites.

Planners also state that the solar farm would not be capable of adequately assimilating into the rural landscape.

Another reason for refusal is that planners felt the development would have the potential to adversely impact on the amenities of residential properties in surrounding areas.