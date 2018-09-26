15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Proposal for Galway city ring road to go before Cabinet on Tuesday

September 26, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The proposal for Galway city’s long awaited ring road is to come before Cabinet on Tuesday.

Once final sign off is received from government, the planned scheme can be submitted to An Bord Pleanala.

It’s estimated around 40 homes are likely to be demolished if the controversial plan goes ahead.

Previously, if approved, the project was estimated to be shovel ready by 2021 and expected to reach completion before 2025.

Minister of State and Galway West TD Sean Kyne says it’s been a slow process but the next step is key.

