Project Manager sought for Athenry food innovation hub

By GBFM News
September 18, 2018

Time posted: 10:24 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A project management contractor is being sought for the new food innovation hub in Athenry.

Bia Innovator Campus CLG is proposing to develop a multi-food sector centre of excellence at Teagasc Mellows Campus in Athenry.

It will have 4 co-working kitchens, 9 individual starter food production units and 3 large scale individual food production units at the centre of excellence.

The development of the project will also include access roads and parking bays.

Bia Innovator Campus is now hoping to engage with a Lead Consultant and Integrated Design Team in respect of the design and delivery of the campus.

The project is supported by Teagasc, Galway County Council and GRETB, part-funded by Enterprise Ireland.

The deadline for tenders is noon on October 8th.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
