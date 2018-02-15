Probe launched into accounts of Galway GAA County Board

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A probe has been launched into the accounts of the Galway GAA County Board.

It’s understood the internal audit concerns the general governance of Galway GAA – following issues raised in a report ordered last year.

Last year’s report commissioned by county chairman Pat Kearney found there were ‘serious deficiencies’ in cash handling procedures at venues across Galway.

It revealed that in one instance, gate receipts from Duggan Park in Ballinasloe were not lodged for several months after they were collected.

The report concluded there was no ‘systematic reconciliation’ between money collected at individual gates and lodgement to the Galway GAA bank account.

Its finding of a lack of transparency in how money is collected is at odds with guidelines established in the GAA Governance Code.

At that time, county chairman Pat Kearney said the report had been accepted and a group would be established to ensure action was taken.

According to the Irish Examiner, an internal audit is now underway into the accounts of the Galway GAA County Board.

It’s expected the audit, which follows a recent meeting, will be completed by next month.