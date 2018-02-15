15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

News Break

News Break

Probe launched into accounts of Galway GAA County Board

By GBFM News
February 15, 2018

Time posted: 1:35 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A probe has been launched into the accounts of the Galway GAA County Board.

It’s understood the internal audit concerns the general governance of Galway GAA – following issues raised in a report ordered last year.

Last year’s report commissioned by county chairman Pat Kearney found there were ‘serious deficiencies’ in cash handling procedures at venues across Galway.

It revealed that in one instance, gate receipts from Duggan Park in Ballinasloe were not lodged for several months after they were collected.

The report concluded there was no ‘systematic reconciliation’ between money collected at individual gates and lodgement to the Galway GAA bank account.

Its finding of a lack of transparency in how money is collected is at odds with guidelines established in the GAA Governance Code.

At that time, county chairman Pat Kearney said the report had been accepted and a group would be established to ensure action was taken.

According to the Irish Examiner, an internal audit is now underway into the accounts of the Galway GAA County Board.

It’s expected the audit, which follows a recent meeting, will be completed by next month.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Mervue Utd respond to Galway United row reports
February 15, 2018
Legislation introduced to compensate landowners affected by Galway Mayo broadband network
February 15, 2018
Plan for more than 100 homes in Barna turned down
February 15, 2018
Irish womens’ history to be discussed at city seminar

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
February 15, 2018
Mervue Utd respond to Galway United row reports
February 15, 2018
Corofin hoping to keep Galway football on a high
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK