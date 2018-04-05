15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

PRO14 Confirm Final Round Fixtures

By Sport GBFM
April 5, 2018

Time posted: 2:52 pm

The Pro14 have confirmed that Connacht’s final game of the Pro14 League season will be played on Saturday the 28th of April at the Sportsground with kick off at 3.05. This follows the announcement that confirmed the kick off times for the final round of fixtures.

This game could be extra special as it may be the last time Connacht supporters will see Captain John Muldoon playing in a Connacht Jersey at the Sportsground. The Portumna Man made his debut against Border Reivers and has played over 300 Times for the province. He also captained the side to the Pro12 Title in 2016.

All games will be played on the Saturday with the Southern Kings and the Toyota Cheetahs first up at 2pm followed by the Dragons and The Scarlets and Connacht and Leinster at 3.05. At 5pm, Benetton Treviso will play Zebre followed by Munster and Ulster and the Cardiff Blues and The Ospreys at 5.35. Finally, Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors will kick off at 7.45pm.

The Fixtures Are….

Saturday, April 28

Southern Kings v Toyota Cheetahs

KO: 15:00 SA / 14:00 UK

 

Dragons v Scarlets

KO: 15:05

 

Connacht v Leinster

KO: 15:05

 

Benetton Rugby v Zebre Rugby Club

KO: 18:00 Italy / 17:00 UK

 

Munster Rugby v Ulster Rugby

KO: 17:35

 

Cardiff Blues v Ospreys

KO: 17:35

 

Edinburgh Rugby v Glasgow Warriors

KO: 19:45

 

Connacht Name Team To Face The Ospreys

