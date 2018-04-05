PRO14 Confirm Final Round Fixtures

The Pro14 have confirmed that Connacht’s final game of the Pro14 League season will be played on Saturday the 28th of April at the Sportsground with kick off at 3.05. This follows the announcement that confirmed the kick off times for the final round of fixtures.

This game could be extra special as it may be the last time Connacht supporters will see Captain John Muldoon playing in a Connacht Jersey at the Sportsground. The Portumna Man made his debut against Border Reivers and has played over 300 Times for the province. He also captained the side to the Pro12 Title in 2016.

All games will be played on the Saturday with the Southern Kings and the Toyota Cheetahs first up at 2pm followed by the Dragons and The Scarlets and Connacht and Leinster at 3.05. At 5pm, Benetton Treviso will play Zebre followed by Munster and Ulster and the Cardiff Blues and The Ospreys at 5.35. Finally, Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors will kick off at 7.45pm.

Saturday, April 28 Southern Kings v Toyota Cheetahs KO: 15:00 SA / 14:00 UK Dragons v Scarlets KO: 15:05 Connacht v Leinster KO: 15:05 Benetton Rugby v Zebre Rugby Club KO: 18:00 Italy / 17:00 UK Munster Rugby v Ulster Rugby KO: 17:35 Cardiff Blues v Ospreys KO: 17:35 Edinburgh Rugby v Glasgow Warriors KO: 19:45