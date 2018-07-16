Prize Money Increases to €300,000 for 2018 BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby with Greater Distribution and New Incentives

Five-time GAA All-Ireland winning footballer Denis Bastick launched the BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby at Ireland’s premiere greyhound stadium, Shelbourne Park on Monday 16 July – joined by 2017 Derby winning trainer Pat Guilfoyle and Leon Blanche of BoyleSports. The Irish Greyhound Derby is the most prestigious race in the Irish Greyhound Calendar and boasts an increased prize-fund of €300,000.

Ireland’s Supreme Greyhound for 2017, Good News claimed the Derby title last year for trainer Pat Guilfoyle in a record time of 29.37 over the 550 yards. The top dog’s astonishing speed equalled over €5,000 per racing second before a packed crowd in Dublin’s Shelbourne Park. ‘A dream come true for me and my family,’ is how trainer Pat Guilfoyle described winning the BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby in September 2017.

The 2018 BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby sees an increased prize fund of €300,000. The total jackpot will see a greater distribution as unplaced finalists including semi and quarters will receive a significant increase. Payments will be staggered for heat winners with larger rewards for greyhounds winning later rounds, particularly quarter and semi-finals. A number of new incentives have also been introduced. The last standing UK Greyhound (exc. Northern Ireland) will receive €5,000 (min. 10 entries required) in addition to the €200 payment to assist with travel costs. The last bitch standing will receive €3,000 while €2,000 each will go to last owner trained greyhound and the last syndicate owned greyhound. (Full details on prize money distribution and incentives below).

Speaking at the launch, former Dublin GAA footballer Denis Bastick commented ‘GAA fans attending championship games can cheer on their county’s top dog as the BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby will showcase Ireland’s fastest greyhounds from every corner of the country. The excitement will build towards the Derby Final in tandem with the action at Croke Park. I look forward to an exciting six weeks of top class racing at Shelbourne Park.’

Leon Blanche of BoyleSports commented “This is our fifth year sponsoring the BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby and we’re delighted to be involved again in such an iconic race. It is fantastic to see the overall prize fund increase to €300,000 with a greater emphasis on rewarding all competitors. As a company we pride ourselves on our continued commitment to Irish sport and we’re looking forward with vigour to what is certain to be another very competitive renewal.”

With a total prize fund of €300,000, the Irish Greyhound Derby is in its 87th year. In 2017 BoyleSports, Ireland’s largest independent bookmaker signed a three sponsorship deal with the Irish Greyhound Board which will deliver €1 million in prize money to greyhound owners, breeders and trainers.

IGB Chairman Phil Meaney commented ‘We have seen some of the world’s best greyhound racing at Ireland’s premiere track – Shelbourne Park for over 90 years. The BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby is viewed by a global audience each year and I want to thank BoyleSports for their continued support. The prize money increase will create a more attractive package and will result in a better distribution for all within the racing community.’

The Irish Greyhound Derby begins on Friday 17 August in Shelbourne Park Greyhound Stadium in Dublin. The Final of this highly anticipated event will take place on Saturday 22 September 2018. Both the Semi-Final and Final will be broadcast live on RTÉ 2 and online to a worldwide audience on RTÉ website and RTÉ Player. For information on the BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby visit www.gogreyhoundracing.ie.

The early market with BoyleSports has Droopys Biker and Verve at 16/1 to claim the title. Droopys Davy, Borna Gin, Ballymac Bolger and Magical Logan are at 20/1 while Dorotas Wildcat, Slippy Cian and Magical Bale follow at 25/1. Lenson Blinder, Rockbay Foley, Bombers Bullet, Droopys Expert, Bakery Lane, Lemon Shane, Cash is King, Skywalker Tuco, Bruisers Bullet, Jaytee Yankee, Clonbrien Hero, Droops Noah and Minor Mike are at 33/1.

Prize money increases to €300,000

Incentives:

€5,000 to last standing UK Greyhound (T & C’s apply: only paid if 10 or more entries travelling from England/Scotland/Wales)

This is confined to greyhounds travelling from mainland UK and not open to greyhounds based in Northern Ireland. Winner based on last greyhound eliminated from Derby. Placings will decide winner (4th/5th/6th) times will not be taken into account. If two greyhounds are eliminated at the same stage and have same placing the pot will be halved. All greyhounds travelling from mainland UK (England, Scotland, Wales) are entitled to a one off €200 payment to assist with travel costs.

€3,000 to last bitch standing. This is confined to bitches competing in the event regardless of where they have travelled from. Placings will decide winner (4th/5th/6th) times will not be taken into account. If two bitches are eliminated at the same stage and have same placing the pot will be halved.

€2,000 to last owner trained greyhound standing. This is confined to greyhounds that are owner trained only. Any greyhound who is with an agent or private/public trainer do not qualify for this incentive. Placings will decide winner (4th/5th/6th) times will not be taken into account. If two bitches are eliminated at the same stage and have same placing the pot will be halved.

€2,000 to last syndicate owned greyhound standing. This is confined to syndicate owned greyhounds regardless of their training status. Placings will decide winner (4th/5th/6th) times will not be taken into account. If two bitches are eliminated at the same stage and have same placing the pot will be halved.

Additional Information

This is the fifth year of BoyleSports sponsorship of the classic event, which has been running since 1928, receiving classic status in 1932. The competition, which is run over a distance of 550yds, takes place in Shelbourne Park, Dublin, and was won in 2017 by Good News.

The total prize fund for the BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby 2018 is €300,000. Of the €300,000 the winner will receive €140,000 and a commemorative trophy. Under the Irish Greyhound Board’s innovative prize money scheme, the breeder of the winner will receive €14,000 (10% of the winner’s prize) and if the winner is trained by a licensed public trainer he or she will also receive €14,000 (10% of the winner’s prize).

Irish Greyhound Derby timeline:

First round heats: 17 & 18 August 2017

Second round heats: 24 & 25 August 2017

Third round heats: Saturday 1 September 2017

Quarter- Finals: Saturday 8 September

Semi- Finals: Saturday 15 September – Live on RTÉ 2

BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby Final: Saturday 22 September – Live on RTÉ 2