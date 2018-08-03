PREVIEW: Ireland Under 18 women ready to make history at FIBA U18 Women’s European Championship Division A

This Saturday will see the Ireland Under 18 women’s basketball team write yet another piece of history as they make their debut at the FIBA Under 18 Women’s European Championship Division A in Udine, Italy.

The team’s appearance in Division A – for the first time in the history of Irish basketball – follows on from their incredible fairytale journey through the Division B championships which were held in Dublin last summer, and saw the girls in green scoop a silver medal and promotion in superb fashion.

Now though, they have an extremely tough challenge in store as they face some of the giants of European basketball in the coming days, having been drawn in Group D alongside Russia, France and fellow promoted side, Poland.

Looking ahead to the challenge, head coach Patrick O’Neill stated: “We’ve got a couple of days training under our belt here so we are acclimatising to the heat – it’s quite warm here, it’s in the mid 30s, but the girls are doing really well. We’re really looking forward to tomorrow, we’re excited to get on the court and experience ‘A’ basketball for the first time.

“Poland is a good, solid team. They have four of their team from last year and have some very talented under 16s who have stepped up. If we play to our potential though, we can definitely do a job on this game. There are definitely some nerves there, but we’re ready to go and it’s just fantastic to be here in Italy to take the step on from last year. We’ve accepted the mantle and we want to go out and do Ireland proud.”

FIBA U18 Women’s European Championship Division A Fixtures

(NOTE: All times listed are Irish times)

Saturday, August 4th

Group Games

Ireland v Poland, 17.45

Sunday, August 5th

Group Games

Russia v Ireland, 15.30

Monday, August 6th

Group Games

Ireland v France, 20.00

Wednesday, August 8th

Round of 16

Thursday, August 9th

Classification Games

Saturday, August 11th

Classification Games

Sunday, August 12th

Classification Games

Official event website: http://www.fiba.basketball/europe/u18women/2018/



The Ireland Under 18 Women’s team 2018:

Annaliese Murphy, Colaiste an Phiarsaigh, Ambassador UCC Glanmire

Bronagh Power-Cassidy, Holy Faith Clontarf, DCU Mercy

Dayna Finn, NUIG, NUIG Mystics

Enya Maguire, Ulidia Integrated College, Ulster University Elks

Ella McCloskey, Mount Temple, Pyrobel Killester

Eve Nealon, Crescent Comprehensive, Limerick Celtics

Katie Williamson, Setanta College, Liffey Celtics BC

Lynn Tunnah, St Louis High School, Templeogue BC

Maeve Ó Séaghdha, Holy Faith Clontarf, DCU Mercy

Maeve Phelan, Scoil Chroist Ri, Portlaoise Panthers

Niamh Masterson, Colaiste Chiarain Community School, Liffey Celtics BC

Nicole Clancy, St Mary’s College, DCU Mercy