15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show (Repeat)

The Keith Finnegan Show (Repeat)

Pressure mounts on Galway East TD to declare his position within Independent Alliance

By GBFM News
April 25, 2018

Time posted: 5:06 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway East TD has until the weekend to make a decision on whether or not he’ll remain part of the Independent Alliance.

Members of the alliance have asked TD Sean Canney to clarify his position within the group.

The Belclare native is thought to be unhappy that he won’t be getting his junior ministry back after swapping roles with his colleague Kevin Boxer Moran.

Other members of the Alliance are said to be annoyed at Deputy Canney for voting against Shane Ross’ drink driving bill last night.

Minister John Halligan was tasked this afternoon with asking the Galway East representative whether he plans to stay in the alliance or not.

Sean Canney is Assistant Government Whip and the alliance says that he will lose the role if he leaves the grouping.

Meanwhile, there are unconfirmed reports that Deputy Canney is to meet the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar later this evening.

Deputy Canney has refused to comment to FYI Galway on the matter.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Connacht Community Games Finals Results
Sod turned on site of new extension at Gort medical device facility
April 25, 2018
Sod turned on site of new extension at Gort medical device facility
April 25, 2018
Independent Alliance asks Sean Canney to clarify his position in the party.
April 25, 2018
Taoiseach says independent review of Dunmore abuse case is near completion

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
April 25, 2018
Connacht Community Games Finals Results
April 25, 2018
Galway GAA Fixtures
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK