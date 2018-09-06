Presidential hopefuls make pitches to Galway city councillors

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Five presidential hopefuls have made their presentation to Galway city councillors this afternoon in their bid for the Aras.

Marie Goretti Moylan kicked off proceedings with a brief presentation at City Hall.

The Athlone native was first to address councillors after some of the candidates swapped places on the official speaking order schedule.

Ms Goretti Moylan delivered a four minute presentation and advised members she hopes to go to Trinity College in Dublin to study law,with a view to studying human rights at a later stage.

She said she has a particular interest in domestic violence issues and intends to conduct research in the Magdalene Laundries and other such institutions and eventually write a book.

Ms Goretti Moylan told the meeting she is representing herself and funding her own campaign for the Aras.

She declined to speak to Galway Bay fm News

A special campaign focusing on ability as opposed to ‘disability’ is among the action items which Sean Gallagher has vowed to highlight in the office of President.

The Dragon’s Den star spoke of his visual disability adding he has never been limited by disability, as he made his bid for the Aras in a presentation before city councillors.

The Cavan father of two told the chamber he has massive respect for President Michael D Higgins and is not seeking to be his replacement,but his successor, carrying on the important work he has been doing.

Mr. Gallagher referred to his previous campaign for the Aras in 2011 where he won a nomination from four local authorities to allow him enter the race.

He referred to the controversial tweet which brought his campaign into the spotlight stating it changed the outcome of the election.

The Dragon said he now has the courage to get back up thanked the half a million people who gave him their number one.

Galway native Patrick Feeney was third to make his bid for the presidency before Galway City Councillors advising he will fight for rural Ireland.

The Claddagh man and former Aer Lingus worker ran in the 2016 election as an Independent but was knocked out in the early counts.

He told the chamber he’d like to see an end to the ‘killing of rural Ireland’ and stressed he didn’t want to see any more post office closures.

He suggested building a LUAS from Galway to Clifden and from Galway to Oranmore.

He also spoke of the Tuam mother and baby home and joined calls for an inquest at the burial site.

Peter Casey was next to take to the podium.

The Dragon’s Den star told councillors he has lived one third of his life in Australia, one third in Ireland and the balance in America.

He also advised he began his business in Buncrana 23 years ago and has conducted business in many continents.

Mr. Casey said Ireland can create and engage an active diaspora, galvanising a love for Ireland which could lead to the development of a potent movement.

The Dragon said he believes the presidency shouldn’t be a burden on the Irish taxpayer and that there are ways to monetise it and allow it to pay for itself.

He said he would take the president’s salary but would give it away to charitable causes.

Peter Casey said he is committed to his bid for the Aras and has sold his home in Atlanta and bought a house in Donegal.

James Smyth was fifth to make his case for the presidency.

He said he’s running for the office of president based on three main platforms – the Arts, homelessness and the possible introduction of Article 47 and 48 into the Constitution.

The Navan native informed the chamber he’s an educator, musician and unpaid ambassador.

The lecturer said he is a big fan of Michael D Higgins and thinks he has done a fantastic job but that maybe it’s time for change.

Sarah Louise Mulligan is now making her pitch to councillors.

She opened her presentation stating child abuse, domestic violence and crisis pregnancy supports would be among her focus areas.

She said she feels the position of President has lost touch with the everyday Irish person and is no longer in touch with the most vulnerable.

She said she wants to be the voice for the voiceless and would use her platform as president to openly communicate with the young people of Ireland on mental health and supports.

The 36 year old spoke of her pro-life stance and said she would use some of the presidential salary to set up pregnancy crisis centres.

Roscommon native John Groarke is now making his presentation.

Two more candidates have yet to make their pitches.

The meeting continues at City Hall.

Our reporting team in City Hall is Antoinette Giblin and Niamh Delmer.