Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ten presidential candidates are gathering at City Hall around now.

The hopefuls will begin their pitches at 2.15 before the group of 18 city councillors.

The speaking order for this afternoon’s meeting has been compiled using a lottery system with journalist Gemma Doherty first to take to the podium.

She will be followed by Patrick Feeney, Peter Casey, James Smyth, Marie Goretti Moylan, Kevin Sharkey, Joan Freeman, Sean Gallagher, Sarah Louise Mulligan and John Groarke.