President Michael D Higgins to address city conference on Irish language

By GBFM News
June 15, 2018

Time posted: 11:20 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – President Michael D Higgins is in the city today.

The President is attending a conference on Conradh na Gaelige and the revival of the Irish language.

The gathering at the Quad at NUI Galway is marking the 125th anniversary of the establishment of the cultural and social organisation.

Conradh na Gaeilge was founded in 1893 and soon became a leading force in the Gaelic Revival which aimed to reverse a decline in the Irish language.

President Michael D Higgins is due to address the conference in the next half hour.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
