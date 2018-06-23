15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

President Michael D Higgins tells Government he’ll seek second term in office

By GBFM News
June 23, 2018

Time posted: 12:08 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – President Michael D. Higgins had indicated to the Government that he is to seek a second term in office.

 

During the 2011 campaign, Michael D. Higgins said on many occasions that he would only serve a single term in the role – despite being entitled to seek a second term.

However, he’s made a number of comments in recent months which have strongly suggested that he has changed his position.

According to the Irish Times, President Higgins has now informed a number of senior Government Ministers that he will officially seek a second term.

So far, it seems unlikely that President Higgins will face any real opposition if this is the case – Michael Martin has indicated Fianna Fail will not field a candidate.

While Leo Varadkar said he would wait until Mr. Higgins publicly declared his intentions but believed there would be strong support for a second term.

Senator Gerard Craughwell is the only person to have officially thrown his hat into the ring to date – though Sinn Fein has said it will also be fielding a candidate.

President Michael D. Higgins is expected to make an official announcement on his intentions in the coming weeks.

