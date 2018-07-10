President Michael D Higgins announces intention to run for second term

Galway Bay fm newsroom – President Michael D. Higgins has confirmed he’s running for a second term.

The former Galway TD and Senator announced his intention to run as an independent candidate in a statement this morning.

During the 2011 campaign, Michael D. Higgins said on many occasions that he would only serve a single term in the role – despite being entitled to seek a second term.

President Higgins said in a short statement today that he is “offering himself as an independent candidate, under Article 12.4.4 of Bunreacht na hÉireann, when the Ministerial Order for a Presidential Election is made later this year.

Michael D. Higgins was born in Limerick in 1941 and served as a TD for Galway West for almost 25 years before taking up the presidency in 2011.

Independent Senator Gerard Craughwell, who was the first senator to declare an interest in running for the Presidency, says he’s very disappointed at Michael D Higgins’ timing.

There are just three days left in the Dail term, and county councils will take a break in August.

