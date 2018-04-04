15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

President Higgins to sign pardon for Mám Trasna murder accused in the next hour

By GBFM News
April 4, 2018

Time posted: 4:13 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – President Michael D. Higgins will in the next hour sign a warrant granting a posthumous pardon to a man wrongfully convicted and hanged following the Mám Trasna murders.

Maolra Seoighe was one of eight men arrested for the murder of five members of the Joyce family in 1882.

He and two others were subsequently executed for the crime while five were imprisoned – however, the convictions were based on false evidence.

The case is seen by experts as one of the most famous miscarriages of justice in British & Irish legal history.

President Higgins will now sign a warrant at Aras an Uachtaráin at 5 this evening officially pardoning Mr. Seoighe.

It’s as a special documentary to highlight the case, Murdair Mhám Trasna, is due to be broadcast on TG4 tonight at 9.30.

