The Keith Finnegan Show

President to be asked to pardon Maam Trasna wrongly accused

By GBFM News
March 29, 2018

Time posted: 9:14 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The government has agreed to posthumously pardon a man who was wrongfully convicted and hanged following the Mám Trasna murders of 1882.

It’s to advise President Michael D. Higgins to exercise his constitutional right to grant a pardon to Maolra Seoighe.

This injustice has been highlighted in a TG4 film, Murdair Mhám Trasna, which is to be broadcast next Wednesday.

The case is seen by experts as one of the most famous miscarriages of justice in British & Irish legal history.

Murdair Mhám Trasna will be broadcast, next Wednesday, April 4th at 9.30pm on TG4.

 

Photo: @murdair

