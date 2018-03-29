Presentation College Athenry Looks Forward To All-Ireland Final

Excitement is building around Athenry and the surrounding areas as Presentation College Athenry prepare for Next Saturday’s All-Ireland Senior A Colleges Final when they will take on St Kierans College Kilkenny for the Croke Cup.

The team were at the Galway Plaza on Wednesday and John Mulligan got the chance to gauge the feeling in the camp ahead of one of the biggest day’s in the school’s sporting history.

John first spoke to team Captain Conor Walsh

John then spoke to the team manager Mike Finn

Finally, John spoke to the Principal of Presentation College Athenry Cathal Moore.

Semi-Final and Final Details

Monday 19th Mar 2018

Masita GAA All Ireland Post Primary Schools Croke Cup

Semi-Final

Presentation College Athenry 4-10 Kilkenny CBS 2-12

Saturday 31st Mar 2018

Masita GAA All Ireland Post Primary Schools Croke Cup (Senior A Hurling)

Final

Presentation College Athenry v St. Kieran’s College at Semple Stadium, 5pm

Throw in on Saturday is at 5pm and will be LIVE on Galway Bay FM.