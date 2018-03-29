15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

Presentation College Athenry Looks Forward To All-Ireland Final

By Sport GBFM
March 29, 2018

Time posted: 3:37 pm

Excitement is building around Athenry and the surrounding areas as Presentation College Athenry prepare for Next Saturday’s All-Ireland Senior A Colleges Final when they will take on St Kierans College Kilkenny for the Croke Cup.

The team were at the Galway Plaza on Wednesday and John Mulligan got the chance to gauge the feeling in the camp ahead of one of the biggest day’s in the school’s sporting history.

 

John first spoke to team Captain Conor Walsh

 

John then spoke to the team manager Mike Finn

 

Finally, John spoke to the Principal of Presentation College Athenry Cathal Moore.

Semi-Final and Final Details

Monday 19th Mar 2018                                     

Masita GAA All Ireland Post Primary Schools Croke Cup

Semi-Final

Presentation College Athenry 4-10 Kilkenny CBS 2-12

 

Saturday 31st Mar 2018

Masita GAA All Ireland Post Primary Schools Croke Cup (Senior A Hurling)

Final

Presentation College Athenry v St. Kieran’s College at Semple Stadium, 5pm

 

The Pres Athenry Team

Throw in on Saturday is at 5pm and will be LIVE on Galway Bay FM.

print
Podcasts, Sport
Podcast of the Keith Finnegan Show – Thursday 29th March 2018
March 29, 2018
Podcast of the Keith Finnegan Show – Thursday 29th March 2018
March 29, 2018
Six Nations And Triple Crown Trophies To Tour County This Week
March 29, 2018
22Lá Náisiúnta Blitz na gClub Gaeltachta participants revealed

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

March 29, 2018
Levies to be imposed on owners of vacant sites in county
March 29, 2018
Ship captain due before Galway District Court over illegal fishing off west coast

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline