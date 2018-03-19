Pres Athenry Defeats Kilkenny CBS In Croke Cup Hurling Semi-Final

Presentation College Athenry are through to the All-Ireland PPS Senior A Hurling Final after coming from behind to beat Kilkenny CBS in Ferbane this afternoon. Athenry winning by 4-10 to 2-12.

After the game, John Mulligan spoke to Pres Manager Michael Finn as the team made their way home from Ferbane

Presentation College Athenry are the first Galway school to reach the final since St Raphael’s College Loughrea reached the decider in 2004 and they are bidding to become only the second Galway school to win the competition outright since St Raphael’s won the title in 1995 when they beat Midleton CBS by 3-10 to 3-5.

Galway have reached the final only eight times since 1944 with St Josephs the Bish reaching the final in 1958 when beaten by St Flannans Ennis, St Mary’s reached the final in 1966 only to be beaten by Limerick CBS, Our Lady’s Gort reached the final in 1973 when beaten by St Peter’s College Wexford, Presentation College Athenry reached the final in 1976 but lost to St Flannans. In 1993, Our Lady’s Gort reached the final in 1993 and St Mary’s were there in 1994 but lost to St Kieran’s Kilkenny and North Mon Cork before St Raphael’s beat Midleton in 1995. The Last Galway team to reach the final was St Raphael’s in 2004 but they were beaten by St Kieran’s Kilkenny.

