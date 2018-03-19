15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

Pres Athenry Defeats Kilkenny CBS In Croke Cup Hurling Semi-Final

By Sport GBFM
March 19, 2018

Time posted: 4:49 pm

Presentation College Athenry are through to the All-Ireland PPS Senior A Hurling Final after coming from behind to beat Kilkenny CBS in Ferbane this afternoon. Athenry winning by 4-10 to 2-12.

 

After the game, John Mulligan spoke to Pres Manager Michael Finn as the team made their way home from Ferbane

 

Presentation College Athenry are the first Galway school to reach the final since St Raphael’s College Loughrea reached the decider in 2004 and they are bidding to become only the second Galway school to win the competition outright since St Raphael’s won the title in 1995 when they beat Midleton CBS by 3-10 to 3-5.

Galway have reached the final only eight times since 1944 with St Josephs the Bish reaching the final in 1958 when beaten by St Flannans Ennis, St Mary’s reached the final in 1966 only to be beaten by Limerick CBS, Our Lady’s Gort reached the final in 1973 when beaten by St Peter’s College Wexford, Presentation College Athenry reached the final in 1976 but lost to St Flannans. In 1993, Our Lady’s Gort reached the final in 1993 and St Mary’s were there in 1994 but lost to St Kieran’s Kilkenny and North Mon Cork before St Raphael’s beat Midleton in 1995. The Last Galway team to reach the final was St Raphael’s in 2004 but they were beaten by St Kieran’s Kilkenny.

 

Finals listed by Year

2017  Our Lady’s Templemore 3-13 St. Kieran’s, Kilkenny 3-11

2016  St. Kieran’s, Kilkenny 1-15     Ardscoil Rís, Limerick 1-13

2015  St. Kieran’s, Kilkenny 1-15     Thurles CBS 1-12

2014  St. Kieran’s, Kilkenny 2-16     Kilkenny CBS 0-13

2013  Dungarvan Colleges 1-12        Kilkenny CBS 1-7

2012 Nenagh CBS 3-10          Kilkenny CBS 2-11

2011  St. Kieran’s, Kilkenny 2-10     Ardscoil Rís, Limerick 1-11

2010  St. Kieran’s, Kilkenny 2-11     Ardscoil Rís, Limerick 2-8

2009  Thurles CBS 1-17          Good Counsel, Wexford 1-15

2008  De La Salle College, Waterford 2-12, 2-9 (R)       Thurles CBS 1-15, 2-8 (R)

2007  De La Salle College, Waterford 0-13 Kilkenny CBS 1-9

2006  Dublin Colleges 1-11     St. Flannan’s, Ennis 0-11

2005  St. Flannan’s, Ennis 2-15        St. Kieran’s, Kilkenny 2-12

2004  St. Kieran’s, Kilkenny 3-20     St. Raphael’s, Loughrea 1-6

2003  St. Kieran’s, Kilkenny 1-15     St Colman’s College, Fermoy 1-4

2002  St Colman’s College, Fermoy 0-11   St. Kieran’s, Kilkenny 2-4

2001  St Colman’s College, Fermoy 2-10   Gort Community School 2-7

2000  St. Kieran’s, Kilkenny 1-10     St. Flannan’s, Ennis 0-9

1999  St. Flannan’s, Ennis 2-15        St. Kieran’s, Kilkenny 2-10

1998  St. Flannan’s, Ennis 2-16        St. Raphael’s, Loughrea 1-11

1997  St Colman’s College, Fermoy 4-20   Good Counsel, New Ross 0-9

1996  St. Kieran’s, Kilkenny 1-14     St Colman’s College, Fermoy 2-6

1995  St. Raphael’s, Loughrea 3-10  Midleton CBS 3-5

1994  North Monastery, Cork 1-10  St. Mary’s, Galway 1-6

1993  St. Kieran’s, Kilkenny 3-15     Our Lady’s, Gort 1-10

1992  St. Kieran’s, Kilkenny 1-7       St Colman’s College, Fermoy 0-8

1991  St. Flannan’s, Ennis 1-15        St. Kieran’s, Kilkenny 1-9

1990  St. Kieran’s, Kilkenny 2-10     St. Flannan’s, Ennis 0-7

1989  St. Kieran’s, Kilkenny 3-5       St. Flannan’s, Ennis 1-9

1988  St. Kieran’s, Kilkenny 3-10     Midleton CBS 2-7

1987  St. Flannan’s, Ennis 4-11        St. Kieran’s, Kilkenny 1-7

1986  Birr Community School 5-8    North Monastery, Cork 1-8

1985  North Monastery, Cork 4-11  Birr Community School 1-5

1984  St. Finbarr’s, Cork 1-15 St. Kieran’s, Kilkenny 0-8

1983  St. Flannan’s, Ennis 0-16        Kilkenny CBS 2-4

1982  St. Flannan’s, Ennis 2-9 St. Peter’s College, Wexford 0-10

1981  Kilkenny CBS 3-5         North Monastery, Cork 1-8

1980  North Monastery, Cork 5-11  Birr Community School 3-7

1979  St. Flannan’s, Ennis 3-15        Presentation College, Birr 2-3

1978  Templemore CBS 2-11  St. Peter’s College, Wexford 1-4

1977  St Colman’s College, Fermoy 2-13   St. Kieran’s, Kilkenny 1-9

1976  St. Flannan’s, Ennis 3-9 Presentation College, Athenry 1-7

1975  St. Kieran’s, Kilkenny 6-9       Colaiste Iognaid Ris, Cork 2-3

1974  St. Finbarr’s, Cork 2-11 St. Kieran’s, Kilkenny 1-12

1973  St. Peter’s College, Wexford 4-15     Our Lady’s, Gort 1-5

1972  St. Finbarr’s, Cork 3-7   St. Kieran’s, Kilkenny 2-5

1971  St. Kieran’s, Kilkenny 8-6       St. Finbarr’s, Cork 5-8

1970  North Monastery, Cork 2-13  Kilkenny CBS 2-8

1969  St. Finbarr’s, Cork 5-15 St. Kieran’s, Kilkenny 2-1

1968  St. Peter’s College, Wexford 5-10     Coláiste Chríost Rí 4-5

1967  St. Peter’s College, Wexford 5-11     Limerick CBS 3-6

1966  Limerick CBS 8-9 St. Mary’s, Galway 2-2

1965  St. Kieran’s, Kilkenny 6-9       Limerick CBS 6-1

1964  Limerick CBS 6-7 St. Peter’s College, Wexford 4-5

1963  St. Finbarr’s, Cork 4-8   Patrician College, Ballyfin 3-4

1962  St. Peter’s College, Wexford 4-11     Rice College, Ennis 2-4

1961  St. Kieran’s, Kilkenny 8-8       North Monastery, Cork 1-4

1960  North Monastery, Cork 1-9    St. Peter’s College, Wexford 1-4

1959  St. Kieran’s, Kilkenny 2-13     Tipperary CBS 4-2

1958  St. Flannan’s, Ennis 3-10        St. Joseph’s, Galway 0-2

1957  St. Kieran’s, Kilkenny 4-2       St. Flannan’s, Ennis 2-7

1956

1955  No championship

1954  No championship

1953  No championship

1952  No championship

1951  No championship

1950  No championship

1949  No championship

1948  St. Kieran’s, Kilkenny 2-12     St Colman’s College, Fermoy 2-2

1947  St. Flannan’s, Ennis 6-8 Mount St. Joseph, Roscrea 3-1

1946  St. Flannan’s, Ennis 5-7 O’Connell School, Dublin 5-2

1945  St. Flannan’s, Ennis 7-10        St. Joseph’s, Marino 2-3

1944  St. Flannan’s, Ennis 5-5 St. Kieran’s, Kilkenny 3-3

