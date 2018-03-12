Predator TC St Patrick’s Duathlon takes place this Sunday

The environs of Clarinbridge will be a hive of activity this Sunday, March 18 with the annual Predator Triathlon Club St Patrick’s Duathlon taking place.

The event is being hosted by the East Galway based club, and will start and finish at the Brother of Charity in Kilcornan.

This year’s adult duathlon will consist of 4km run to start, followed by a 20km bike ride and ends with a 2.6km run to the finish.

With the first race starting at 11am, it expected that runners and cyclists will be competing until approximately 1pm. All run and cycle routes will be marshalled by club volunteers for the day.

“We are very excited to be hosting the St Patrick’s Duathlon once again and we expect a great day’s racing,” said Race Director, Tomás Mangan.

“Club volunteers will be out in force to ensure a smooth running of the event, but I would appeal to all road users to be cognisant of the racers’ presence.

“For the most part the event will take place in the grounds of the Brothers of Charity in Kilcornan, but parts of the adult cycle leg will take place on the roads around the area. We look forward to a great day’s activity.”

Prior to the adult race, registration will open at 9.30am in the hall at Kilcornan and an hour later adult registration will close. The youths’ race starts at 1.30pm, with their registration closing a half hour prior to the gun.

While the youth race is sold out there are still places available in the senior event, anyone interested in taking part can sign up online until Thursday via www.triathlonireland.com, or on the morning of the event at registration.

The first run leg will take place on the grounds of Kilcornan and continue through the forest trail, while the bike leg will exit the grounds onto the Kilcornan Wood road, turn for Kilcolgan and return to the Brothers of Charity via the main gate.

Meanwhile, Predator TC have received a massive boost ahead of the race with a first, second and third place in last Sunday’s Junior National Duathlon Championships, which were held in Letterkenny.

Kiltullagh native Ben Ryan took first place in the junior men’s race and was followed closely by clubmate Fabian Mangan in second place, while Emma Boyle claimed third place in the junior women’s event.