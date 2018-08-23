Power stays clear in Bridgestone Boys International Order of Merit

Kilkenny’s Mark Power has cemented his place at the top of the standings in the Bridgestone Boys International Order of Merit.

Power reached the quarter-finals of the Boys Amateur Championship having finished second in stroke play qualifying. His efforts earned him 100 points on the Order of Merit table, moving him further clear of Lisburn’s Aaron Marshall.

Marshall remains second with Athenry’s David Kitt holding on to third place. Charlie Denvir (Elm Park) and Allan Hill (Athenry) complete the top five. Lisburn’s Joshua Robinson moved into the top 10 thanks to his run as far as the last 16 of the Boys Amateur.

The Jacques Léglise Trophy (31 August – 1 September) is the final event in the Bridgestone Boys International Order of Merit, which has been running since the start of the season. In total, there have been nine events in the series, which began with two boys’ international matches against France and Wales in March.

This is the first year of the Bridgestone Boys International Order of Merit, which recognises the leading performers across the season. As part of the new format, the top three players earned automatic selection on the Ireland team for the Boys Home Internationals.

BRIDGESTONE BOYS INTERNATIONAL ORDER OF MERIT TOP 10

1 Mark Power (Kilkenny) 344

2 Aaron Marshall (Lisburn) 162

3 David Kitt (Athenry) 151

4 Charlie Denvir (Elm Park) 109

5 Allan Hill (Athenry) 107

6 Tom McKibbin (Holywood) 102

7 Eoin Murphy (Dundalk) 93

8 Max Kennedy (The Royal Dublin) 79

9 Joshua Robinson (Lisburn) 75

10 Odhran Maguire (Slieve Russell) 73