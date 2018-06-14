15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Power restored to Galway customers following storm Hector

By GBFM News
June 14, 2018

Time posted: 10:13 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Power supply has been restored to more than 4 thousand homes, farms and businesses in Galway.

The outages were reported in Maam/Cornamona, Headford, Shrule, Athenry, Gort, Moylough, Kiltullagh, Tynagh and Ballyshrule following Storm Hector.

An orange wind warning remains in place for Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Donegal.

A yellow weather warning is in place for 13 other counties including Cavan, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare and Kerry.

There are also reports of fallen trees and debris across the county, particularly on smaller roads and Gardaí are urging motorists to take care.

