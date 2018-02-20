Post Primary Schools Ladies All-Ireland Semi-Final Details Announced

The Details of the Connacht Post Primary Schools Ladies All-Ireland Semi-Finals have been announced by Ladies Central Council.

Presentation College Tuam’s All-Ireland Senior A Semi-Final with Loreto Cavan will be played on Thursday March the 1st in St Lomans in Mullingar throwing in at 1pm.

Glenamaddy Community School’s All-Ireland Semi-Final opponents are still not known as the Ulster Championship is not concluded. Our Lady & St Patrick Knock must play St Pius X with the winners playing St Mary’s Magherafelt in the Ulster Final. When it is, the Semi-Final will be played on Sunday March 4th on St Lomans in Mullingar throwing in at 2.45pm.

The Senior C All-Ireland Semi-Final will also be played on the 4th of March with Colaiste Bhaile Chlair involved in the Connacht Final next Monday in Swinford against St Clares Manorhamilton. That Connacht Final throws in at 12 Noon.

The Junior All-Ireland Ladies PPS Semi-Finals is a little more clear cut with the Semi-Finals on the 11th of March.

Connacht A Champions Pres Tuam will play the winners of Our Lady’s Castleblaney and Loreto Cavan.

B champions Colaiste Bhaile Chlair face either Holy Trinity, Loreto Letterkenny or St Catherine’s Armagh in their Semi-Final and the C Champions face the Ulster Champions with both competitions not finished yet.

The Full Schedule Is…

Lidl All Ireland Senior Post Primary School Championship 2018

Thursday 1st March

Lidl Post Primary School Senior A Semi Final – Result on the Day.

SF1: Presentation College Currylea, Tuam, Galway v Loreto, Cavan, 1.00pm, St Lomans (3G), Westmeath

Sunday 4th March 2018

Lidl Post Primary School Senior A Semi Final – Result on the Day.

SF2: Scoil Chríost Rí, Portlaoise, Laois v Loreto, Clonmel, Tipperary, 1.00pm, Freshford, Kilkenny

Lidl Post Primary School Senior B Semi Final – Result on the Day.

SF1: Glenamaddy C.S, Galway v Our Lady & St Patrick Knock v St Pius X (21st February) v St Mary’s Magherafelt (23rd Feb), 2.45pm St Lomans (3G)

SF2: Loreto College, Mullingar, Westmeath v Presentation, Thurles, Tipperary / St Angela’s, S.S, Waterford City (19/23rd Feb), 2.45pm, St Rynaghs, Banager

Lidl Post Primary School Senior C Semi Final – Result on the Day.

SF1: Colaiste Bhaile Chlair Claregalway Co. Galway /St. Clares Comprehensive Manorhamilton Co. Leitrim v St Louises Belfast/St Clares Ballyjamesduff/St Catherine’s Armagh, 12.45pm, St Lomans (3G)

SF2: Scoil Mhuire, Trim/Mercy S.S. Ballymahon (16th Feb) v Cashel C.S, Tipperary, 12.45pm, St Rynaghs, Banager

Sunday 25th March 2018

Lidl Post Primary school Senior A, B, C Finals – Result on the Day.

Lidl All Ireland Junior Post Primary School Championship 2018

Sunday 11th March 2018

Lidl Post Primary School Junior A Semi Final – Result on the Day.

SF1: Presentation College Currylea, Tuam, Galway v Our Lady’s Castleblayney v Loreto Cavan (23rd Feb)

SF2: St. Michaels Loreto, Navan, Meath v ISK, Killorgin, Kerry / Loreto, Clonmel

Lidl Post Primary School Junior B Semi Final – Result on the Day.

SF1: Colaiste Bhaile Chlair Claregalway, Galway v Holy Trinity v Loreto Letterkenny (23rd Feb) v St Catherine’s Armagh (1st March)

SF2: Eureka SS, Kells, Meath v Sc Phobhal Sliabh Luachra, Rathmore, Kerry/St Brigids, S.S, Killarney, Kerry (27th Feb)

Lidl Post Primary School Junior C Semi Final – Result on the Day.

SF1: Connacht (23rd Feb) v Ulster (Semi-Finals: 26th & 27th February Final: 1st March)

SF2: Athlone C.S./Loreto S.S. Foxrock, Dublin (23rd Feb) v St Marys H.S, Midleton, Cork/Kilrush, Clare (23rd Feb)

Sunday 15th April 2018

Lidl Post Primary school Junior A, B, C Finals – Result on the Day.