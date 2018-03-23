15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Post mortem examinations due on women killed in Ballinasloe crash

By GBFM News
March 23, 2018

Time posted: 11:13 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Post mortem examinations are due to be carried out at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe today (23/3) on the bodies of two women killed in a collision in the town last evening.

The local women, in their 50s, were walking near the train station when they were hit by a car involved in a collision just after 5.30p.m.

They were pronounced dead at the scene and their bodies were taken to Portiuncula Hospital.

The two drivers of the cars were not seriously injured.

The road remains closed while investigators carried out an examination of the scene and diversions are in place.

Local councillor, Dermot Connolly says everyone’s thoughts and prayers are with the families of those affected.

