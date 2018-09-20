Portumna’s Sam Murphy Named in Irish Squad for U16 match against England

Portumna’s Sam Murphy has been named in the six strong Irish squad to represent the Golfing Union of Ireland in a Boys Under 16 international match against England at Limerick GC from 13-14 October.

Sam will be joined by Joseph Byrne (Baltinglass), Robert Galligan (Elm Park), Joshua McCabe (Roganstown), Tom McKibbin (Holywood) and Keaton Morrison (Greenacres) which will play a mixture of four-balls, foursomes and singles match play against their English counterparts over two days in Limerick.

Ireland U16 Captain Kevin Raftery (Forrest Little) will captain the team and Peter English (Limerick) will serve as team manager.

The GUI High Performance Programme is supported by Sport Ireland and Sport Northern Ireland.

