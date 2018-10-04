Portumna win cliffhanger to clinch Irish Mixed Foursomes

Portumna landed the Irish Mixed Foursomes in dramatic fashion when Damien Burke holed the winning putt at the second extra hole.

Burke partnered Mary McElroy to victory in the decisive match, which went to the 20th, sinking a crucial five-footer to seal the winning point.

“We were just glad to have a chance down the 20th,” said Burke, who looked the calmest person on the course standing over that final putt.

“I tried to focus on the breathing,” he said, explaining his apparent lack of nerves.

“He’s cool as a breeze,” said McElroy. “I was a nervous wreck. I’m so delighted to be here. It was a great win. I wouldn’t have forgiven myself if we didn’t win this.”

For McElroy and the team, winning released a mixture of relief and joy. They had two points on the board and were poised for glory when McElroy struck a stunning second shot to set up a winning birdie at the 17th and put Portumna ahead in the key match.

However, they surrendered their advantage down the last as they struggled to find the green and John McMenamin holed a slick six footer to keep the match alive.

By then Ballybofey & Stranorlar had scored a success in match four, Edward Bradley and Margaret McConnell prevailing 3&2, and the momentum shift continued in the bottom leg as Sean Carlin and Josephine Stewart won 3&1.

The final now hinged on match three. McElroy and Burke faced McMenamin and Sharon Maloney in a sudden death scenario that tested nerve as much as skill. At the first extra hole, Portumna spurned a birdie chance to take the tie, prolonging the agony for both sides.

There was more pain for Portumna down the second. Their tee shot went left and stymied by trees, they were forced to pitch out sideways

“I was so gutted after my drive,” said McElroy. “I just wanted one good swing and I didn’t get it.”

Advantage now rested with Ballybofey & Stranorlar, who were safely down the left hand side, but the mounting tension took its toll and a poor approach opened the door for Portumna.

From beyond the green, McElroy played a delicate pitch that came to rest five feet below the hole. The final was now reduced to a putting contest. McMenamim went first for the Donegal club but his effort slipped by.

Burke stepped up for Portumna and the 38-year-old accountant made the moment count, rolling it home from five feet, bringing this cliffhanger to conclusion and delivering a second green pennant for his club, who had previously won the Irish Mixed Foursomes at Bandon in 2009.

“Absolutely fantastic,” was how Pauline McEvoy, joint team captain, described it. “Damien Burke’s nerves of steel carried it for us.”

McElroy’s contribution could not be overstated. The 38-year-old spent the summer recovering from back surgery. A central bulging disc kept her out of golf, and in pain, for the best part of a year. Tuesday’s semi-final win against Lee Valley was her first match of this campaign.

“I was in an awful lot of pain for a long time,” McElroy revealed. “I didn’t play any golf since October last year. I’m so passionate about it. I’m so glad I was able to do that for the team. It was a big decision for Pat [Healy – joint team captain] to pick me on the panel.”

Despite her long absence from the game, her confidence never wavered and she was able to draw on her experience from 2009, when Portumna last won the Irish Mixed.

“I knew that I had it in me because I’ve been here before,” she said. “I’m glad I was able to do them proud.”

Her partner off the course, Ger Lynch, was another member of the 2009 team and he too played his part on this occasion, combining with Bernie Kilmartin, 4&3, for Portumna’s second point of the day. James McLoughlin and Rachel Madden had got the ball rolling for the Galway side with a 5&3 win at the top of the order.

After such a convincing start, they could not have imagined the ending would be so complicated.