Portumna golfers into All ireland Mixed Foursomes final

By Sport GBFM
October 2, 2018

Time posted: 5:27 pm

Portumna are into the All Ireland final of the Mixed Foursomes this afternoon after they beat Munster champions Lee Valley 4-1 in their semi final in Milltown Golf Club in Dublin. They will play Ballybofey & Stanorlar in the final tomorrow morning. One of the victorious Portumna players Ger Lynch (pictured above left with Bernie Kilmartin and club captain Stephen Madden), who was part of the All Ireland winning team for Portumna in 2009, told Ollie Turner they were delighted…

 

The results were as follows (Portumna scores on the left):

