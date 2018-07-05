15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Portiuncula Hospital has one of highest rates of heart attack death within 30 days of admission

By GBFM News
July 5, 2018

Time posted: 11:13 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe has the highest death rate nationwide from heart attack within 30 days of admission.

That’s according to figures in the annual report of the National Healthcare Quality Reporting System.

Portiuncula Hospital has one of the highest death rates from heart attack within 30 days, at 8.7 per 100 cases over 2015 to 2017.

According to the Irish Independent, other hospitals with high mortality include St Vincents Hospital in Dublin at 8.5 per 100 cases.

It is also high in Cavan General Hospital, Bantry General Hospital, Waterford Regional Hospital and Kerry General Hospital.

The national average, according to the statistics which are age and sex standardised, was 5.58 per 100 cases.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
July 5, 2018
July 5, 2018
July 5, 2018
