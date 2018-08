Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Pope is to study a report into the Tuam mother and baby home given to him on his Irish visit.

The two-day trip was dominated by the issue of clerical sex abuse – with the Pontiff calling on the Irish people to forgive those in the church who covered it up.

Hundreds of people attended a special vigil in Tuam yesterday afternoon which coincided with the Papal mass in Phoenix Park.

