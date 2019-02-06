Women In Rugby Catch-Up and Info Day to take place This Month

Last November Connacht Rugby hosted the first Connacht Women’s Recognition Evening, and the next step will happen on the 23rd of February when Galway Corinthians will host a Women In Rugby Catch up and Information Day starting at 12 Noon.



“Play. Meet. Learn.” is an occasion for women’s players and volunteers past and present to come together for game of touch rugby, a post-match catch-up over some food, and learn about some of the opportunities women can avail of if they wish to become active in the sport.



The day will begin at 12 Noon with an optional game of touch rugby for all past and present players. Following the game, lunch will be available in the Clubhouse while a number of Connacht Rugby staff will be on hand to provide information on those who wish to get re-involved with the sport, whether it is coaching, refereeing, welfare and more.



Then to top it off the Clubhouse will be showing the Italy v Ireland Women’s Six Nations tie (k/o 5.30pm).

Yvonne Comer, one of the organisers of the event, spoke to John Mulligan on Sunday Sport

John also spoke to the President of Galway Corinthians RFC, Mr Tom Glynn.



If you wish to attend fill out the registration form here before Friday 15th February, or if you require more info email Yvonne Comer at [email protected].

