This week in TV Katie Finnegan – May 14th 2020

Friends Reunion

The reunion we’ve all been waiting for is edging ever closer and new details have emerged on just who will be appearing on the special – the one-off special will air in the US on HBO Max May 27th.

In the trailer the six friends can be seen walking side by side from behind in a dimly lit street, with a piano version of the theme tune playing.

“Text then reads: “The one where they get back together”.

Joining the famous cast will be stars such as Justin Bieber, David Beckham and Lady Gaga, while many memorable Friends supporting actors will return. James Corden, Cara Delevingne and Kit Harington will also play a part



But what would a Friends reunion be without everyone’s beloved Gunther?

The Central Perk coffee shop manager, played by James Michael Tyler, appeared in more episodes than any other supporting character or guest star and will once again be involved.

Of course, the show had a string of unforgettable characters and Janice Litman-Goralnik (played by Maggie Wheeler), Dr. Richard Burke (Tom Selleck) and Jill Greene (Reese Witherspoon) are all set for their return too.

Now some news from across the pond Ellen De Generes is stepping down

Ellen DeGeneres has said that the decision to end her chat show The Ellen DeGeneres Show after 19 years was driven by “instinct”.

The comedian announced she was stepping down from her eponymous TV show on Wednesday, following controversy over an alleged toxic workplace environment.

The 63-year-old talkshow host has now shared more details on why she is walking away and said she knew her 19th series would be her last when she signed a new deal two years ago.

The Golden Globes have fallen under the proverbial spotlight this week

US network NBC says it won’t broadcast next year’s Golden Globe Awards following criticism over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s lack of diversity.



Tom Cruise has returned his three Golden Globes as he joined a growing wave of outrage against the association.



The HFPA, which oversees the annual awards show, has been heavily criticised after it emerged it had no black members.

What we watched this week

We started with Virgin Media One’s brand new three part psychological thriller ‘Too Close’ which started on Monday at 9pm with all episodes available to binge watch on Virgin Media’s free player.

Chernobyl star Emily Watson plays Dr Emma Robertson, a forensic psychiatrist,

who’s tasked with assessing a high-profile ‘yummy mummy’ monster patient Connie, a woman accused of a heinous crime but who claims she can’t remember anything.

Based on the novel by Clara Salaman (written under the pseudonym Natalie Daniels), the drama adaptation centres on a potential criminal Watson’s character must assess before the two women get ‘too close’ for comfort.

Is Connie telling the truth? Does she really have no memory of what she had done or is she trying to play the system to evade punishment?

Mare of Easttown – 4 episodes out now – what happened this week…

Mare of Easttown Poor Sisyphus Season 1, episode 4 With Mare forced to take a backseat on the case, Colin presses a local priest about the vague circumstances that prompted his transfer to the parish; an anonymous call gives Dawn hope that Katie might still be alive. Monday 10 May | 03.00 & 21.00

Legends of the Deep

Siblings and underwater adventurers Céline and Fabien Cousteau carry on their family’s legacy (they are grandchildren of famous oceanographer Jacques-Yves Cousteau) by setting out to uncover tales from the sea that remain shrouded in mystery. Here’s a clip

In episode 1 -the first of three parts, the are in Shag Harbour in Nova Scotia, where they’re investigating one of the most documented and prolific UFO sightings in history. They use the latest technology, their diving expertise and a thirst for knowledge and adventure to seek out the answers to some of the most popular and perplexing mysteries, including shipwrecks, strange scientific occurrences and natural anomalies, all beneath the sea.

Wednesday 12 May | 22.00 |

INSIDE MONACO aired on Tuesday 11th May at 9pm. Famed for its the tax haven – Monaco provides a discreet refuge for many of the world’s super-rich.

Inside Monaco, filmed over a season of exclusive events, including the Grand Prix and the Red Cross Ball, and with unprecedented access to H.S.H. Prince Albert II and members of the royal family, offers an unmissable opportunity to explore the principality. It also introduces us to ordinary people who undertake extraordinary jobs in the royal household or help to deliver these grand events for billionaires and celebrities.

