LISTEN: What Happens When You Suffer A Spinal Cord Injury?

On October 7th 2020, after years of struggling with back pain, truck driver Nick Murray had spinal surgery. Unfortunately, for Nick, post surgery and literally overnight, he found himself without the ability to walk.

On the 30th of November 2020, in the height of the pandemic, Nick was transferred to the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dun Laoighre, Dublin for intense rehab. There, separated from his wife Carol and their 4 children, he began the fight of his life to regain independence.

Months of hard work and an incredible response to a go fund me campaign to help adjust to his new reality saw him eventually able to return home and begin a new chapter.

Yesterday Sally-Ann Barrett sat down with 47 year old Nick Murray and his wife Carol at their home near Abbeyknockmoy to hear how like so many wheelchair users Nick is facing an everyday battle to maintain the independence he fought so hard to regain.

