Ukranian refugee Butros Faiud speaks about his experience of the Ukranian War

I have been running from war for a long time now, as war in my city Donetsk started in 2014, losing childhood friends, relatives, it was really hard for me. I managed to finish my education as a dentist, besides being a professional football player in Hutteen senior team from 2015

Now it became impossible for me to continue my career in Ukraine or in Syria. I hope I will be given the chance to continue my football career here in Galway. In Ireland from the first day it felt like home, people here are kind, generous, friendly, in brief they are amazing, Ireland is like one big family.

Words cannot express how much I’m grateful for Ireland and Ireland people.