Our Book Club is back and this month, we read Richard Osman’s record-breaking debut ‘The Thursday Murder Club.‘ Set in a peaceful retirement village, four unlikely friends work together to solve a murder on their doorstep.

Alan Murphy is joined by Sarah Gallagher from Kenny’s Bookshop, Siobhan Mullin, our Galway Bay FM receptionist, and sadly our listener reviewer was feeling under the weather and couldn’t join us. Check out this spirited review below.

Ocotber Review 2020