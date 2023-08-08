The Full-Time Whistle (Sunday, 6th August 2023)

Galway Bay FM’s Gerry Murphy presents the weekend’s round-up of all the local sporting action.

Galway minor ladies footballers are All-Ireland champions after beating Kildare;

The favourites lay down a marker in senior hurling championship but Killimordaly pull off suprise win over Tommy Larkins;

Galway United held to 2-2 draw by Finn Harps in SSE Airtricity League First Division;

And the Galway Races;

All this and more.

