The Full-Time Whistle (Sunday, 23rd July 2023)

Galway Bay FM’s Gerry Murphy presents the weekend’s highlights show.

This week:

Galway’s senior camogie team crash out of the All-Ireland championship with a semi-final defeat to Cork;

Galway United are Women’s All-Island Cup champions thanks to a 1-0 win over Cliftonville;

Galway United’s men advance to the last-16 of the FAI Cup with result against Bangor Celtic;

We look back at Limerick’s All-Ireland senior hurling final victory over Kilkenny;

And a look ahead to next week’s start to the Bon Secours county senior football championship.

‘The Full-Time Whistle’ broadcasts every Sunday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.