The Full-Time Whistle (Sunday, 20th August 2023)

Galway Bay FM’s Gerry Murphy presents the round-up of the weekend’s action.

On this week’s show:

A busy and exciting week in the Brooks senior hurling championships;

Equally fierce battles in the Brooks senior B hurling championship, and WINAHOMEGALWAY intermediate championship;

The Windows & Rooflights Ltd senior camogie championship gets underway;

Galway United score two goals in Dublin but FAI Cup game with UCD is abandoned;

Connacht go down to Munster in women’s interprovincial;

There’s racing and much more.

‘The Full-Time Whistle’ broadcasts every Sunday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.