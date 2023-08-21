The Full-Time Whistle (Sunday, 20th August 2023)

Galway Bay FM’s Gerry Murphy presents the round-up of the weekend’s action.
On this week’s show:
A busy and exciting week in the Brooks senior hurling championships;
Equally fierce battles in the Brooks senior B hurling championship, and WINAHOMEGALWAY intermediate championship;
The Windows & Rooflights Ltd senior camogie championship gets underway;
Galway United score two goals in Dublin but FAI Cup game with UCD is abandoned;
Connacht go down to Munster in women’s interprovincial;
There’s racing and much more.
‘The Full-Time Whistle’ broadcasts every Sunday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.