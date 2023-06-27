PODCAST: The Full-Time Whistle (Sunday, 25th June 2023)

Galway Bay FM’s Gerry Murphy presents the weekly recap of all Galway sporting action.

Galway senior footballers out of the championship following one-point defeat to Mayo;

The Tribesmen hurlers are through to the All-Ireland semi-finals as they get past Tipperary;

Galway ladies footballers also have too much for the Premier County as they secure home quarter-final;

And mixed fortunes for two Galway United teams in Eamonn Deacy Park.

All this and more.

