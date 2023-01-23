PODCAST: The Full-Time Whistle (Sunday, 22nd January 2023)

On this week’s show with Galway Bay FM’s Gerry Murphy, we look back on:
University of Galway Maree are InsureMyHouse.ie Senior Men’s National Cup basketball champions;
University of Galway Mystics win the under 20 women’s crown;
Galway senior ladies footballers get their LIDL National League campaign off to a winning start against Donegal;
The Tribesmen senior hurlers make it three-wins-from-three in the Walsh Cup against Antrim;
Connacht go down to Newcastle Falcons in the EPCR Rugby Challenge Cup;
And the same happens against Munster in the women’s interprovincial series;
The draw takes place for the Connacht Junior Cup semi-finals;
There’s FAI Junior Cup action and much more.
