PODCAST: The Full-Time Whistle (Sunday, 22nd January 2023)

On this week’s show with Galway Bay FM’s Gerry Murphy, we look back on:

University of Galway Maree are InsureMyHouse.ie Senior Men’s National Cup basketball champions;

University of Galway Mystics win the under 20 women’s crown;

Galway senior ladies footballers get their LIDL National League campaign off to a winning start against Donegal;

The Tribesmen senior hurlers make it three-wins-from-three in the Walsh Cup against Antrim;

Connacht go down to Newcastle Falcons in the EPCR Rugby Challenge Cup;

And the same happens against Munster in the women’s interprovincial series;

The draw takes place for the Connacht Junior Cup semi-finals;

There’s FAI Junior Cup action and much more.

‘The Full-Time Whistle’ takes place every Sunday evening from 7pm here on Galway Bay FM.