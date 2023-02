Who means the world to you? Your Boyfriend, Girlfriend, Life Partner, your Mum, Dad, Sibling, Best Friend – who would you be lost without? We want to mark Valentine’s Day this year by giving that someone in your life a little gift. Tune in TODAY- we’ll be giving away tokens of love and regard from: ❤️ Bloom in a Box ❤️ McGaugh's Gardening Complex ❤️ Milands Garden Centre, Florist & Capolatte Cafe ❤️ Anthony Ryans Menswear, And you can enter for our Valentine's Day prize - a breakaway to @Moycarn Lodge & Marina, Portnick, Ballinalsoe. #valentinesday #bloominabox #McGaughs #Milands #AnthonyRyans #loveisintheair❤️