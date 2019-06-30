Galway Culture June 30th 2019

On This Evening’s programme, Vinny talks to the artistic director Will Fitzgerald about the 31st Galway Film Fleadh which runs from the 9th to the 14th July in the THT and Palas Cinema.

He chats to Catriona Crowe, curator of the GIAF’s first Thought Talk Strand which runs over the two weekends of the festival and is a comprehensive and impressive array of speakers and subject matter.

He also speaks to director and choreographer Brendan O’Gallai about Eriu’s production of Oscar Wilde’s classic drama Salomae which comes to the Taibhdhearc as part of this year’s Arts Festival from July 11th to the 20th.

Galway Culture 30/06/2019