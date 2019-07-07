Galway Culture July 7th 2019

On Galway Culture this evening, Vinny talks to Carl Grose of Kneehigh Theatre about their upcoming Arts Festival Show “The Dog in The Suitcase (and other Songs) . He Chats to Steve Wall about his portrayal of Jazz trumpeter Chet Baker in the new Film “My Foolish Heart” which comes to the Galway Film Fleadh Wednesday 10th July at 10 pm in the THT and he talks to Dr. Tony Carroll about “Bluebells for Love” Patrick Kavanagh’s Legacy and the Women who influenced his Life” which takes place in the Harbour Hotel on Friday 26th July at 7.30pm

