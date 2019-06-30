Galway Culture 23rd june 2019

On Galway Culture this evening, Vinny Talks to Mark Boyle about his book “The Way Home :Tales from a life without Technology”, his account of living the back to basics life in Kylebrack in East Galway.He Talks to Producer Paddy Hayes about “Cumar”, his portrait of Artists and Art practice in Galway City featuring Tommy Tiernan, Mike McCormack, Martin O’Connor and Rita Ann Higgins. He talks to Imelda Reynolds and Mick Brown About their theatrical and musical collaboration “nine Months”.

Galway Culture 23/06/2019