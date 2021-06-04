Telly Talks on Galway Talks With Katie Finnegan – Friday June 4th 2021

print

Katie’s recommendations on what to keep an eye out for this week on your TV.

TV News

The Rose of Tralee Festival has been cancelled for the second year in a row due to Covid-19

The news was confirmed on Monday. Rose of Tralee host Dáithí Ó Sé said that he is looking forward to “three years of energy” when the festival returns in 2022. Must be over 18, female, unmarried and never have entered before

Courtney Cox has found a new dance partner. Who is it?

None other than Ed Sheeran . The 56-year-old actress shared an incredible video on Instagram Sunday featuring her and Sheeran recreating The Routine from Friends.

“Just some routine dancing with a friend… @teddysphotos,” Cox captioned the clip, along with the hashtag, “#ReRoutine.”

Holby City’s going to end next year after 23 years.



The Casualty spin-off, which debuted in 1999, follows the lives of staff at a fictional hospital.



The BBC says it sometimes has to ‘make difficult decisions to make room for new opportunities’ – and that it’ll go out ‘on a high’.

Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar is set to take on another policing role in a new drama.



The actor, who’s best known as Superintendent Ted Hastings, will play a detective inspector in Ridley.



He says he doesn’t think he’s “ever headed into a production with more excitement and enthusiasm”.



It’s not yet known when the ITV programme will air.

The UK and Ireland’s worst singers are being trained for a TV show, to prove anybody can hold a tune.



The series, called “Anyone Can Sing”, is searching for six contestants to be coached by the English National Opera so they can boost their vocal skills.



It’ll air on Sky Arts at the end of the year.



David Attenborough returns to Netflix with Breaking Boundaries – The science off our planet.

It’s a sobering documentary about the rapid destruction of the planet. Based on the book by Johan Rockström and Owen Gaffney, it concentrates on their ideal of “planetary stewardship”, our responsibility to Earth, a rethinking of humankind’s relationship with the environment and how the next decade will be the most important one in terms of shaping the future and preventing irrevocable damage.

Supervet

After last week’s special about Noel Fitzpatrick treating his own dog, the new run of Supervet takes for real tonight.

Noel treats nine-month-old cockapoo Betsy, whose owners Sophie and Dan are concerned about a dragging front paw caused by nerve damage, to see if there are surgical options.

But when Betsy develops gangrene, she has to have her paw amputated.

In order to salvage the rest of her limb, Noel must replace her amputated foot with a skeletally-anchored implant called a PerFiTS (Percutaneous Fixation to the Skeleton).

The Masked Dancer

The Masked Dancer started this week on Virgin Media. – every night from last Saturday until this.

The Masked Dancer will see 12 celebrities dancing in outrageous costumes all while keeping their true identities hidden for as long as possible.

All this week, the superstar panel of detectives are left to decipher the clues and work out who’s dancing in disguise with more clues than ever before!

Only once a celebrity is eliminated will their true identity be revealed as they are unmasked on stage.

Lupin part 2.



The surprise sensation of lockdown is back next Friday. Assane Diop (Omary Sy), the modern-day gentleman burglar, is still trying to clear his father’s name, exact revenge on the powerful Pellegrini, locate his kidnapped son and outfox the police without breaking a sweat under his stylish flat cap.

Lupin’s flashy but old-fashioned crime-caper thrills made it a smash hit, with the French fancy ratcheting up record-breaking streams in January. It remains to be seen whether the completion of this adventure will see Sy bid adieu to the series or if it’s just the beginning of an exhilarating new franchise.

Fresh, Fried and Crispy – what’s this?

In 2012, Daymon Patterson ordered a double bacon cheeseburger and Cajun fries from the Five Guys location in Farmington, across from Tunxis Community College. He settled into the driver’s seat of his car and turned on his camera to shoot another fast-food review video for YouTube, like he’d been doing for three years prior.

There was something different about this one, though. It may have been his trademark exuberance, or the moment when he bit into the bacon, raised his fist and excitedly sang “damn, damn, DAMN!” The review video went viral, to the tune of nearly 11 million views, and a remixed version, set to music by the Gregory Brothers, garnered nearly four times that many views.

Next Wednesday, he brings his unhinged enthusiasm to this new food show. Fresh, Fried & Crispy follows Drops as he eats his way around the United States, looking for the ultimate in fried cooking. Whether that’s a wagyu-beef and deep-fried-lobster burger or the simplicity of the perfect chicken and waffles, the connoisseur of crunch will be there to sample every delicious item on the menu.

Dowload Reloaded – Download festival, the UK’s largest rock event, is to return after being cancelled earlier in the year.

Named Download Pilot, it will host 10,000 ticket holders instead of the usual 80,000, but will take place across three days as usual, with camping, on 18-20 June at its Donington Park site in Derbyshire. Organisers have stressed that moshing will be allowed.

It will be the first event of its kind to take place since restrictions around the pandemic started to relax.

Tickets are available from 1 June for fans with tickets to the 2022 festival (rolled over from the cancelled 2021 and 2020 editions), and from 3 June for everyone else.

Sky Arts brings you a weekend celebrating the best moments of the headbanging rock festival between 2011 and 2019, featuring Iron Maiden, Slipknot, Def Leppard and Halestorm. Saturday and Sunday on Sky Arts at 9pm

With Irish cinemas set to open on Monday – there are a number of blockbusters scheduled for the big screen

The opening week of cinemas in the UK saw admission numbers exceeding all expectations as people flocked back enthusiastically.

Odeon Cinemas had significant concessions sales across the UK, with 9,000 portions of nachos, 3,000 hot dogs and 25,000 litres of Ice Blast and Coke sold during opening week too.

The first film that people will be flocking, or hopping should I say to see is Peter Rabbitt

Bea, Thomas, and the rabbits have created a makeshift family, but despite his best efforts, Peter can’t seem to shake his mischievous reputation. Adventuring out of the garden, Peter finds himself in a world where his mischief is appreciated, but when his family risks everything to come looking for him, Peter must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be.