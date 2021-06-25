Telly Talks on Galway Talks With Katie Finnegan – Friday June 25th 2021

print

Katie’s recommendations on what to keep an eye out for this week on your TV.

US pop star Britney Spears has launched a blistering attack on the “abusive” conservatorship that has controlled her life for 13 years.

She said she was traumatised and cried every day, telling a judge in Los Angeles: “I just want my life back”.

Spears, 39, also said she had been denied the right to have more children and was put on the psychiatric drug lithium against her wishes.

Her father was granted control over her affairs by court order in 2008.The order was granted after the star was put in hospital amid concerns over her mental health, and it has been extended for more than a decade since.

The special hearing on Wednesday was the first time Spears has spoken in open court about her case. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny thanked Spears for her “courageous” words during the proceedings. It followed much speculation about the pop star’s situation, with fans eagerly combing her social media output for clues. A fan-led movement, known as #FreeBritney, has campaigned for her legal freedom for years.

You can now catch up with the documentarty: The Battle for Brittney on the RTE Player

Steven Spielberg’s film company has agreed a partnership with Netflix.

Amblin will produce multiple films a year – though how many hasn’t been announced.

The filmmaker previously said he didn’t think movies made by Netflix should be eligible for an Oscar – and should instead be entered into TV’s Emmy’s.

Two of the original puppets from The Muppets are to be sold at auction.

The Statler and Waldorf puppet heads from the US television programme are estimated to fetch between £28,500 and £42,800 when they are sold as a pair by the Hollywood-based Prop Store auction house.

The figures were built by puppeteer Jim Henson, according to Prop Store.Statler’s head features hand-sewn grey hair, a monobrow and a tag with the handwritten words ‘Statler 1998’.This auction marks the first time they have ever brought original Muppet pieces to the public.The items will be sold on Tuesday.

Two suits worn by James Bond star Sean Connery are expected to fetch hundreds of euros when they go under the hammer this week.

They’re thought to have been worn by the late actor during filming in the 1980s.

Lyon and Turnbull are also auctioning off a document with Mahatma Ghandi’s fingerprints on it – which is expected to go for up to 11,700 euro.

Gillian Anderson has spilled that their have been discussions to bring ‘The Fall’ back.

The Fall has been up there among the most-loved crime dramas since it first hit our screens in 2013, but it became more popular than ever after it landed on Netflix years later.

The Belfast-set series, which stars Gillian Anderson as Stella Gibson and Jamie Dornan as the murderous Paul Spector, found a whole new fanbase during the pandemic, who watched all three seasons feverishly on the streaming platform.

Since then, fans have been dying to know if the show, which originally finished airing in 2016, could be set for a fourth series and now Gillian Anderson could have just given them some fresh hope.

The former ‘X-Files’ star has now revealed that she and writer Allan Cubitt have had talks about bringing DSI Gibson back to screens.

Colin Farrell unrecognisable in photos from Arctic drama The North Water

The Hollywood star plays harpooner Henry Drax in the adaptation of Ian McGuire’s popular book from award-winning writer and director Andrew Haigh.

A new look at the five-part series, which is set in Hull and on the ice floes of the Arctic in the late 1850s, shows a transformed Farrell sporting long dark hair and a thick beard.

Colin Farrell plays Henry Drax in the BBC Two drama

Farrell stars alongside Stephen Graham as Brownlee, the Volunteer’s Captain, Jack O’Connell as

The production travelled as far as 81 degrees north to film sequences in the pack ice, the furthest point north it is believed a drama series has ever filmed.

The North Water will air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer this autumn.

Harrison Ford’s had to take a break from filming the next Indiana Jones instalment after injuring his shoulder on set.

The 78-year-old actor was hurt while rehearsing a fight scene. The movie’s due to come out in July next year.

He’s not had a great time with injuries on set in recent years – breaking his leg while shooting Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2014.

What to watch this week?

Love Island returns to Virgin Media One for its seventh sizzling series next Monday, 28th June at 9pm.

Ghislaine Maxwell: Epstein’s Shadow

Ghislaine Maxwell: Epstein’s Shadow investigates the powerful, connected, and mysterious Ghislaine Maxwell, who was once the heiress to the Maxwell fortune but whose life is rocked by a series of scandals and accusations when she meets Jeffrey Epstein, the serial sex offender. Over three parts, the series will untangle the complicated story of power, sex, and money, leading to Ghislaine Maxwell’s arrest and pointing to her upcoming trial. Sunday 27 June | 21.00 |

Diana

A brand new feature-length documentary is arriving on screens this week to mark what would have been Diana, Princess of Wales’ 60th birthday. It aired last night at 9 on ITV.

Following her remarkable story from nursery assistant to princess and AIDs activist, the documentary draws on archive footage and unheard testimonies, including Diana’s cousin Diana Macfarlane — who boarded with the late princess at West Heath School in Kent — describing Diana’s schoolgirl crush on Charles.

Films this weekend

Silk Road

Crime, Drama, Thriller (2021, Sky 15) Who: Jason Clarke, Nick Robinson, Katie Aselton, Jimmi Simpson, Daniel David Stewart, Darrell Britt-Gibson Director: Tiller Russell Inspired by larger-than-life actual events, this riveting crime thriller follows the rise and fall of Silk Road, the infamous darknet site that sent a seismic shock through the World Wide Web. Young, idealistic, and driven to succeed, Ross Ulbricht (Nick Robinson) creates the internet’s first unregulated marketplace: Silk Road. But when it becomes a multimillion-dollar pipeline for illicit drugs, Ross is set on a collision course with Rick Bowden (Jason Clarke), a disreputable and dangerously unpredictable DEA agent, who will use any means necessary to take him down. From Sunday 27 June

Den of Thieves

Friday 25th June at 9pm (2018) An elite unit of the LA County Sheriff’s Dept. and the state’s most successful bank robbery crew clash as the outlaws plan a seemingly impossible heist on the Federal Reserve Bank. Action triller starring Gerard Butler, Pablo Schreiber and O’Shea Jackson Jr.

The Ice Road

After a remote diamond mine collapses in far northern Canada, a ‘big-rig’ ice road driver (Liam Neeson) must lead an impossible rescue mission over a frozen ocean to save the trapped miners. Contending with thawing waters and a massive storm, they discover the real threat is one they never saw coming.

Fans of the History Channel’s Ice Road Truckers can rejoice, as the daring exploits of North America’s most courageous big rig drivers has inspired the latest cinematic vehicle for geriatric action star Liam Neeson.

Neeson keeps trying to convince us that he’s still got what it takes, even as he raps on the door of 70, but it’s a process that has yielded more than a decade’s worth of decidedly mixed action fare.

En route they encounter everything from encroaching storms and collapsing bridges to an abundance of breaking ice, all of which must be overcome using a combination of common sense, blind luck, and an impressive series of jerry-rigged winches and pulleys, assembled on the fly as required, to applaudable effect.

The Ice Road sputters, with poorly drawn characters lunging into wildly implausible scenarios solely to raise the stakes. Similarly, the truck stunt set pieces are never quite as spectacular as we’ve come to expect in this era of fast and furious vehicular action.