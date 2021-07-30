Telly Talks on Galway Talks With Katie Finnegan – Friday July 30th 2021

print

Katie’s recommendations on what to keep an eye out for this week on your TV.

A new trailer for the highly-anticipated Ghostbusters sequel sees the return of actor Bill Murray as Dr Peter Venkman.



He starred in the original 1984 supernatural film. The latest reboot – featuring Paul Rudd – follows a family who arrive in a new town and discover their connection to the first ghostbusters. A new film trailer’s given us a glimpse of Will Smith portraying the father of Venus and Serena Williams. King Richard tells the story of the man raising his daughters in LA – before helping them to become two of the best tennis players in the world. Both hit cinemas in November.

ITV has said there are “no current plans” for another series of The X Factor.

The statement came following reports in The Sun that creator Simon Cowell has axed the programme after 17 years. The newspaper said the programme is being rested for at least five years.The X Factor last aired in 2018 when Dalton Harris was crowned the winner.

Scarlett Johansson’s suing Disney over its streaming release of her new movie ‘Black Widow’.

She’s arguing the simultaneous release of the film online and in cinemas breaches her contract. The actress’s potential earnings are tied to the box office performance of the movie.

Bob Odenkirk Is Going To Be OK After Hospitalization, Says Son

Odenkirk is in recovery from a heart-related emergency after being hospitalized while shooting the final season of Better Call Saul and is confirmed to be okay by his son Nate, who took to social media to inform on his condition. Odenkirk was recently admitted after collapsing on the set of the show in Albuquerque, New Mexico and was immediately aided by surrounding crew members, who called an ambulance.

New pictures have given us a glimpse of the highly-anticipated film – House of Gucci.

Lady Gaga is seen portraying Patrizia Reggiani – the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci who orchestrated his murder in 1995. The singer’s pictured wearing a black veil and dark red lipstick.Earlier in the year, the family behind the Gucci fashion empire appealed to filmmaker Sir Ridley Scott to respect the legacy of their relatives.

Tattoo Redo

Terrible, often drunkenly-agreed-to tattoos get covered up by professional tattooists. So far, so Channel 4’s Tattoo Fixers. The twist is that whoever has nominated the person with the awful body art gets to decide what the cover-up should look like. So expect tears either way.

Wednesday 28 July, Netflix

Behind the Attraction (Disney+)

If you’re like me and you have a debilitating fear of roller coasters and theme parks but also are very fascinated by their history, might I recommend Behind the AttractionBehind the Attraction? The documentary series from Disney+ dives into the history and development of the unique attractions throughout Disney’s theme parks. For more, check out our interview with Jeanette Lomboy, VP and Site Portfolio Executive at Walt Disney Imagineering.

How to Save a Grand in 24 Hours

Anna Richardson and her team of money-saving experts are back with a second run of this thrifty series, in which families try to splash less unnecessary cash and save it for something really special. It begins with the Barton-Wilkinsons in Blackburn, whose credit card debt ballooned to £9,000. Chef Gary Usher helps slash their £1,300 monthly food bill; Peachy Clean teaches a few budget-busting, deep cleaning hacks; and DIY expert Eve Humphreys creates a set of simple rustic scaffolding shelves on a shoestring. Monday, Channel 4, 8pm

Grand Tour – Lochdown

Richard Hammond admits he and the other Grand Tour presenters aren’t very well suited to engineering.

They’re tasked with building a bridge in The Grand Tour Presents: Lochdown which is out today on Amazon Prime Video.

The star says that while he, Jeremy Clarkson and James May all try their best, they’re all “pretty hopeless”.

Five Bedrooms

You know when you go to a wedding and discover the bride has stuck all her single friends on the one table in the furthest corner of the hall, just in case they infect anyone else with their single-ness. This is where Ben, Ainsley, Harry, Liz and Heather find themselves at the start of this Aussie comedy drama. None of them have met before, but it only takes a few drinks and soon everyone is such best mates: they’ve decided to buy a house together and live in perfect singleton harmony. It all sounds idyllic – until it turns out the house is not quite the des res they thought it was, and everyone arrives with far more baggage than expected. The series opens with a double bill as the unusual social experiment kicks off, and so does the housewarming party. Tuesday, RTÉ2, 9.30pm

What to watch this BH weekend?

Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean

This docuseries explores the life of motor industry maverick John DeLorean, whose work is most well known from the Back to the Future movies. His career unravelled when he was charged with cocaine trafficking, following an FBI sting.

Friday 30 July, Netflix

Watch the Sound

Grammy-winning producer Mark Ronson hosts this new series exploring sound creation and the impact of changing technologies. Each episode features star guests including Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl and Charli XCX, talking about their processes, before Ronson creates a new song using tools such as AutoTune, sampling and distortion.

Friday 30 July, Apple TV+

The End (Showtime)

Here’s the rundown for Showtime’s new series The End. A British grandma and her daughter contemplate life and death in Australia after grandma makes an attempt on her life. In the same vein as HBO’s Six Feet Under or Getting On, this is a dark comedy with extra emphasis on the dark.