Tech Byte with Harvey Norman

On Tech Byte this week Roshane from Harvey Norman Ireland chats with Keith about the fascinating technological advances in hair styling and grooming. Listen back to Tech Byte in association with Harvey Norman Ireland your Technology Specialists on Galway Talks.

#HarveyNorman #TechByte #TechnologySpecialist

To listen back to more episodes check out our Podcast section.

ABOUT Harvey Norman

With 17 stores across the island of Ireland and 290 stores worldwide, Harvey Norman is a leading retailer of furniture, bedding, electrical and computers. Their stores have over 750,000 square feet of retail showrooms and boast a massive range of goods for your home.

Shop in-store or online, whatever suits you!

Their energetic, positive and entrepreneurial spirit is reflected in their familiar slogan “Go Harvey, Go!”. Customers know Harvey Norman as a retail destination providing excellent customer service, wide product ranges, reliable advice, competitive prices and generous credit terms.

At Harvey Norman, they believe value is key, but you should never have to compromise on quality and style; which is why they offer a wide range of products to suit all budgets and lifestyles.

They are experts in technology, with not only great prices but the latest and best in every category. In furniture and home furnishings, their worldwide buying power ensures you get the best deal, the latest trends, and top quality. Their buying team strive to bring you the best the world has to offer in terms of style and value, including, where possible, locally made products.