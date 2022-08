Surviving A Stroke At 50

How you can be doing all the right things and still find yourself recovering from a major medical setback?

Having a stroke at 50 is not something any of us factor in, especially if you follow a healthy lifestyle, take regular exercise and a eat a pretty healthy diet.

Portumna man Steve Killeen joined Sally-Ann Barrett this morning in studio to tell his story.

