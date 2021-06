print

On Galway Talks Keith spoke with expert Stephen Small about all things broadband. Listen back here to what advice Stephen had to give.

Listen back here

Sky, in partnership with National Broadband Ireland is bringing ultrafast broadband with speeds of up to 1GB to homes across Galway.

For more information check out

www.galwaybayfm.ie/…/sky-in-partnership-with-national-broa…/— with Sky.