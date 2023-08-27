The Full-Time Whistle (Sunday, 27th August 2023)

Galway Bay FM’s Gerry Murphy presents the weekend round-up of all the local sporting action.

St. James’, Caherlistrane, Coroin, Maigh Cuilinn, Salthill/Knocknacarra and Annaghdown claim victories in the senior football championship;

Glenamaddy, Caltra, Oranmore/Maree, Oileáin Árann, Monivea/Abbey, Kilconly, Michael Breathnach and St. Brendan’s prevail in intermediate;

Galway United men beat Cobh Ramblers 4-1 in the SSE Airtricity League First Division, but the women’s team lose out on penalties to Athlone Town in the FAI Cup;

Connacht beat Ulster in the Women’s interprovincial rugby but it’s not enough to make the final;

‘The Full-Time Whistle’ broadcasts every Sunday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.