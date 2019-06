The three-day Derby Festival gets underway at the newly refurbished Curragh in Kildare this evening. The feature race is the Tote Rockingham Handicap at 7.45pm. The first of a seven-race card there is off at 5.45.

Our tip is The Mouse Doctor (7/1 e-way) running in the Irish Stallion Farms European Breeders Fund ‘Ragusa’ Handicap going to post at 6.45pm.

George McDonagh reports…