SOCCER: WFC Presents – Shauna Fox

With the Women’s National League starting this weekend, Darren Kelly presents a new series chatting to Galway WFC players every Thursday and previewing their upcoming fixtures.

Kicking things off is the Tribeswomen’s new captain Shauna Fox who joins Darren to look ahead to their opener against Cork City on Saturday (27th March).

Shauna was Galway’s player of the year in 2020 and has been rewarded with the armband bringing a proven pedigree in leadership with an FAI Schools Medal and Connacht camogie title in Dominican College Taylors Hill.

The former Castlebar Celtic talks about their competitive pre-season campaign, Cork City and their silverware ambitions for 2021.

Kick-off between Galway WFC and Cork City in Eamonn Deacy Park on Saturday is 4pm.